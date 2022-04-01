ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Orthostatic hypotension: Why do we get dizzy when we stand up too fast?

By Ali Postma
ohmymag.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's happened to all of us. After sitting or lying down, we have the good idea to get up to do productive things, like get a beer from the fridge or open the door for the pizza guy. And then a strange thing happens: our body, as if it...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthostatic Hypotension#Drugs#Motion Sickness#Lying Down#Dizzy#The Women S Journal
InsideHook

What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Shower for Five Straight Years?

Dr. James Hamblin is a self-professed “soap dodger,” which sounds like the sort of movement you’d learn about from a B-list movie star in an annoying GQ interview, but the 39-year-old physician knows his stuff. He’s a public health lecturer at Yale, a longtime contributor to The Atlantic and the author of two books on the intersection of health and hygiene.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Man’s tongue turns black and ‘hairy’ after suffering stroke

A man’s tongue turned black and “hairy” when he was put on a pureed and liquid diet after suffering from a stroke, according to a new report published in a medical journal.The patient, who is from India, was being fed a diet of pureed food and liquids as a result of a cerebrovascular incident that paralysed his left side. About two months later, his caretakers noticed the black pigmentation on his tongue.The case, known medically as lingua villosa nigra, was documented by doctors from the Medical Trust Hospital in Cochin, Kerala, and published in the JAMA Dermatology medical journal on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One ‘Toxic’ Ingredient You Should Avoid In Processed Food–It’s So Dangerous!

Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. While things like genetics and pre-existing conditions can make heart related illness more likely, leading a healthy lifestyle is the key preventative measure when it comes to diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. With the high concentration of processed foods in our diet these days, it is important to pay attention to the foods you’re buying and cooking with. We asked Dr. Prabhdeep Sethi, Interventional Cardiologist with Dignity Health—St Bernardine Medical Center, what ingredients you should avoid, specifically in processed foods, if you are trying to keep your heart health in mind.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy