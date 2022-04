Strong Memorial Hospital plans to triple the size of its emergency department and add more than 100 new, private inpatient rooms in a hefty expansion project. A 175,000-square-foot emergency department, with access to more clinical space and all-private inpatient rooms, is in the cards, University of Rochester Medical Center officials say. The project will add more than 200 examination/treatment and patient observation stations in phases to the Strong ED and Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program. In total, the expansion will add more than 650,000 square feet of new hospital space.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO