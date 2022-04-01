ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Fall River Police make arrest after Orbeez shooting investigation

By Ken Paiva
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fall River teen has been arrested after an Orbeez investigation by police. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Thursday, at approximately 6:35 p.m., members of the Fall River Police Department Vice Intelligence and Gang Unit were on patrol in the Corky Row neighborhood when they spotted several...

