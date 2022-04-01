ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

Hatcher Mountain fire 45 percent contained; new Millstone Gap fire spans 800 acres

993thex.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSevier County officials are working a new wildfire, the Millstone Gap fire, closer to the Blount County line. Emergency officials say this fire is zero percent contained as of Friday...

www.993thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

96-acre Snowden Mountain wildfire 100% contained

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The wildfire burning in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests is now contained. The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning that the 501 wildfire near Snowden, is now contained at 96 acres. Fire lines have been established around the fire, and fire crews...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gatlinburg, TN
County
Blount County, TN
County
Sevier County, TN
The Independent

Roof collapse 14,000 feet underground strands Kentucky coal miner

Rescue crews are searching for a Kentucky coal miner who is missing after a reported roof collapse 14,000 feet underground.The collapse was reported about an hour after James D Brown, 33, a roof bolter at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Harlan County, Kentucky, began his shift in the mine on Sunday at 10pm.Crews from the Kentucky Division of Mine Safety have been sent to investigate.“The Kentuckians who go into mines daily to provide the coal that helps power this country face particular dangers and deserve our gratitude,” Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said in a statement. “Britainy and I...
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

Crews contain 5-acre fire in Galivants Ferry area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A five-acre fire that broke out early Sunday afternoon in Galivants Ferry has been contained, but smoke will remain visible in the area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR crews responded at 1:12 p.m. to an area in the 6000 block of Lundy Shortcut Road. No injuries were reported, […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
KRGV

Fire chief: Brush fire in Alton fully contained

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A brush fire in Alton that prompted evacuations and a road closure is now 100% contained, according to fire chief John J. Salinas. The large brush fire on Bryan Road, south of the 5-Mile Line, caused the city to ask people to...
ALTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Fire#Millstone#County Government#County Line#Hatcher Mountain#Tbi#Mountaintough Org
KESQ News Channel 3

Oasis fire 70% contained, more than 40 acres burned

The wildland fire in Oasis near Highway 86 and Avenue 72 is 70% contained and mapped at 42.5 acres, according to Cal Fire. Riverside County Firefighters first responded to the fire which had started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Southbound lanes of Highway 86 had been shut down near the fire for equipment safety, but have The post Oasis fire 70% contained, more than 40 acres burned appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
WVNS

UPDATE: Montgomery structure fire contained

MONTGOMERY, WV (WVNS) — A large structure fire in Fayette County is considered contained, but not fully extinguished. Around five, Sunday afternoon, March 13, emergency responders arrived on site of the former Montgomery High school and city hall, which was engulfed in flames. Crews respond to fire at old Montgomery High School Montgomery Fire and […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

UPDATE: Fire in Carson County contained, est. 360 acres impacted

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: According to the Carson County Sheriff’s Department, the fire in Carson County was said to be contained at around 6:30 p.m. this afternoon and was estimated to have impacted about 360 acres. The sheriff’s department said multiple agencies helped to contain the fire. Multiple departments are responding to a […]
CARSON COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Firefighters fight 37-acre fire in Livingston woods

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What started as a small backyard fire ended up being a 37-acre fire that Livingston firefighters battled in woods on Keila Drive all Saturday afternoon, according to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 2. According to the fire district, firefighters and a neighboring landowner worked...
LIVINGSTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

Tennessee wildfire near Gatlinburg prompts evacuations

(CNN) — A wildfire burning near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Sevier County, Tennessee, has grown to more than 3,700 acres and impacted more than 100 structures, County Mayor Larry Waters said at a news conference Thursday. About 11,000 homes have been evacuated since the Hatcher Mountain...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy