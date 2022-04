We’re not wine snobs here, which is why we’re fully on board with the canned wine trend. They’re portable, easy to recycle and safe to sip poolside (without risk of broken glass). Not to mention some of the latest brands to hit the market are offering seriously great vino in those 250- to 375-mL containers. After sampling more than a dozen brands on the market—yeah, they call this work, and yeah, we’re hiring—here’s what we’re deeming the best canned wine of 2022 (so far).

