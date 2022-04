The calendar says we officially changed to spring last weekend, but winter still has a trick or two left in the bag. Folks living up in the higher elevations were greeted by some light snow and gusty winds Saturday morning around daylight. John Taylor up on Devils Knob (3500′) at Wintergreen Resort sent us these photos of what John’s calling a “very heavy dusting.”

NELSON COUNTY, VA ・ 7 DAYS AGO