New York is on the cusp of passing a “Clean Slate” bill that could help millions of people with old criminal records automatically seal their files and move on with their lives. If passed, the law would be a major milestone for the Clean Slate movement in one of the country’s most populous states.The Clean Slate Act, which is included in governor Kathy Hochul’s proposed budget, would automatically seal felony records after seven years and misdemeanors after three for people who have completed their sentences and post-release supervision or parole and avoided further incident. Exceptions to the law include...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO