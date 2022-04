If you drive down Rio Grande/Houston Highway you have seen a lot of construction. From sidewalks to medians, and now the new traffic light is being installed just east of H-E-B! It is about time! If you have ever been there around rush hour, traffic is absolutely horrible! Not only will this ease up the congestion it will also give HEB another entrance. This is a traffic light that we absolutely need!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO