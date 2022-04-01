Beloit ladies sweep opening game

HINTON, Iowa-- The Kingsley-Pierson High School girls track and field team came out on top at the Lady Blackhawk Invite in Hinton on Friday, as the Panthers outscored the host team Blackhawks by a single point, 143 to 142. In third place was Cherokee, which scored 88 team points, while...
DULUTH, Minn. — The CSS tennis teams walked away from a successful Saturday, as the men’s team won 9-0, and the women’s team won 8-1 over Concordia at the Duluth Indoor Sports Complex. On the women’s side, Anna Ritchie and Martina Garcia won their doubles match at...
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It didn’t take long for the Sioux City Musketeers to feel the pressure from Lincoln on Friday night. Coming into the game the Muskies only led the Stars by two points in the USHL Western Conference standings, as Sioux City looked to keep it’s two-seed positioning to secure a first […]
SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The South Sioux City girls soccer team took down Sioux City West on Thursday, as an overtime goal lifted the Cardinals past the Wolverines. South Sioux scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while West scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, and the teams ended regulation with a 3-3 tie.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau East swimming Cheyenne Schepp’s passion is in the pool. But just under one year ago, a single moment changed everything. Cheyenne, a swimmer on the Wausau East swim team, had a seizure in class. “I was on a google meet with my English class...
Minot State and UMary’s baseball team returned to their home diamonds on Saturday for Northern Sun Conference doubleheaders. Scores: Upper Iowa 1, Minot State 5 – Game 1Upper Iowa 4, Minot State 6 – Game 2Winona State 3, UMary 1- Game 1Winona State 7, UMary 4 – Game 2
A huge weekend from Jacoby Endreas powered the UW-Stout baseball team’s sweep of UW-Eau Claire in River Falls. The Blue Devils took all four games against the Blugolds, thanks in large part to Endreas’ hot bat. The junior went 8 for 15 with three home runs — including two grand slams — and 14 RBIs. Stout won 11-6 and 16-3 on Saturday and 3-0 and 11-10 on Sunday.
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Spring is here, and with the return of the season comes the return of golfing. Prairie Ridge in Janesville welcomed golfers back on the turf Friday. It’s one of the state’s first golf courses to open up this year. Many are still waiting on...
Comments / 0