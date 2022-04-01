Beloit ladies sweep opening game

SOUTH SIOUX CITY-- The South Sioux City girls soccer team took down Sioux City West on Thursday, as an overtime goal lifted the Cardinals past the Wolverines. South Sioux scored two goals in the first half and one in the second, while West scored one goal in the first half and two in the second, and the teams ended regulation with a 3-3 tie.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO