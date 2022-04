FIRST ON FOX: Mike Gibbons wants to give Ohio voters a behind the scenes look at his Republican campaign for the Senate. Gibbons, a Cleveland entrepreneur, real estate developer and investment banker who’s making his second bid for the Senate in the race to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman, is launching a new digital ad blitz that takes viewers along for a ride as he tours the state on his campaign bus.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO