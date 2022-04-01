ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Jr. Varsity over Panthers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jr. Varsity opened their season with wins over Concordia 15-10 and 18-11....

Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-area girls basketball teams

The player: A first team all-state and all-conference player, Caldwell led her team to a 22-4 record, a district championship and a 5A consolation championship. Caldwell was dangerous from deep when hot and she got hot in the state tournament shooting 45 percent from beyond the arc. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.1 steals and shot 44.4 percent from the field.
HIGH SCHOOL
Inside Nova

Who is fielding what varsity and junior varsity teams this spring

Here’s a list of which varsity and junior varsity teams each high school is fielding for the spring sports season. Spring sports are boys and girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and baseball and softball. Track and tennis are varsity only.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Laclede Record

Coach Young hired as LHS assistant principal

The Yellowjackets will be in search of a new head baseball coach at the end of the 2022 season after Dustin Young announced his resignation on Wednesday night to become the new assistant principal at Lebanon High School. Young began serving as the interim assistant principal at the high school in early March for longtime administrator Craig Reeves who retired to pursue a new job at Fort Leonard Wood. In his ten years at LHS, Young has coached the ‘Jackets to a 126-79 record, winning one district championship (2013) and one Ozark Conference Championship (2014). The ‘Jackets have finished in the top half of the Ozark Conference under Young in every season and had 24 college signees during his time. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
Beaver County Times

The Times' 2022 Boys' Basketball Player of the Year Jake DiMichele leaves a winning legacy

CORAOPOLIS ― While many could never even begin to imagine it, Jake DiMichele claims the vision was always clear. The historic scoring efforts, the many wins and all the accolades collected along the way were always part of the plan. Before his high school career at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) High School even began, DiMichele just knew he had what it took to finish as an all-time great.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
HometownLife.com

Hometown Life All-Area girls basketball team: Vote for the best power forward!

On Friday, Hometown Life sports reporter Brandon Folsom told you who he thought were the best girls basketball players in west metro Detroit. For the first time ever, readers can vote for who they thought were the area's best players at each individual position: Center, power forward, small forward, shooting guard and point guard.
BASKETBALL
Belgrade News

Belgrade splits non-conference games against Bruins, Bengals

Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts has been preaching fundamentals to his team as the season begins. It’s something he’ll continue to stress following a non-conference split Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex. Belgrade committed seven errors in a 13-3 loss to Helena Capital, but bounced back later in...
BELGRADE, MT
Chronicle

Cardinals Claim Doubleheader Win Over Chinooks

Winlock’s offense was humming in both games Thursday as the Cardinals captured a doubleheader road victory, 13-5 and 14-4, over Kalama. In Game 1, eighth grader Cali Geehan earned the win on the mound while also putting up an impressive hitting performance, going 3 for 4 with a triple and four RBIs.
WINLOCK, WA
East Oregonian

Local roundup: Local athletes shine at Carnival of Speed

MILTON-FREEWATER — McLoughlin’s Shaq Badillo won the shot put and Madi Perkins won the javelin at the 85th edition of the Carnival of Speed on Friday, April 1 at Shockman Field. Badillo won the shot put with a heave of 44 feet, while Perkins threw a personal best...
PENDLETON, OR
