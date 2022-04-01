Guaranty establishes NCKTC Dean Haddock Memorial Scholarship

Harrisburg, Pa. — In honor of a long-time supporter and advocate of the Pennsylvania dairy industry, and in memory of Susan S. Beshore, the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association and Morrissey Insurance have created a one-time Susan S. Beshore Memorial Scholarship for undergraduate students who are pursuing an education in a dairy-related field. One $7,000 scholarship will be awarded for the 2022-23 academic year. The scholarship opened for applications on March 14 and must be submitted online by May 1.
