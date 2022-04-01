Guaranty establishes NCKTC Dean Haddock Memorial Scholarship

In 2022, the 4th Annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 2, 2022 and will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K on Sunday, May 15.

ROWAN COUNTY, NC ・ 20 DAYS AGO