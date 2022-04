The NCAA Tournament is on a collision course with its final chapter, so we need to focus all of our attention on the 2022 Final Four games taking center stage Saturday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Due to the insane ride that was this year's March Madness event, your bracket just may have turned into a shambles. Do not worry, there's no shame in missing on a few games because the opening weekend gave us all the surprises and upsets for which we could have asked.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO