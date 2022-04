WALLBURG — Oak Grove edged rival Ledford 5-3 in eight innings Tuesday in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference softball at Ledford. Lexi Weisner had two hits — including a triple — and an RBI for the Grizzlies (4-4-1 overall, 2-1 conference), who scored twice in the first, once in the third and twice in the eighth. Jordan Swaim added a hit and an RBI, while Shae Grainger, Alissa Russ and Chloe Watkins each doubled.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO