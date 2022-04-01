ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Body of Cpl. Jacob Moore returns home

wymt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPIKE adds first men’s wrestling program in school history - 4pm. Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at...

www.wymt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL
WBKO

Cpl. Jacob Moore remembered for bravery and service

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Four marines were killed in a NATO military training exercise Friday in Norway. The crash happened during a training flight, south of Bodo, in support of Exercise Cold Response. The victims included Cpl. Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The Boyd County High School graduate...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tabby Diamond death: Reggae artist killed in Jamaica drive-by shooting, aged 67

Reggae group The Mighty Diamonds’ lead vocalist Donald “Tabby” Shaw, 67, has been killed in a drive-by shooting in Jamaica.The shooting, which occurred on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston on Tuesday (29 March), left one other person dead and three others injured. The second victim, Owen Beckford, is reportedly a relative of Shaw’s. Reports suggested two men and a woman are currently being treated for gunshot wounds.In a statement to Loop News, St Andrew Police Division’s senior superintendent Kirk Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFDM-TV

Body of elderly woman found in burning home

LIBERTY COUNTY — Investigators in Liberty County are working to learn the cause of a fire that killed an elderly woman. The fire was reported at about 7 p.m. Sunday in a home on CR 2043 in Hull. When firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames. They got...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Voice from the grave haunts Ronald Greene’s deadly arrest

Days before his own death, Louisiana Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth walked into a secure room deep inside state police headquarters, swore an oath and told investigators about the night he held down Black motorist Ronald Greene and repeatedly bashed him in the head with a flashlight.Gone was the bravado from Hollingsworth’s earlier boast — captured on body-camera video — that he “beat the ever-living f-—" out of the man before his 2019 death along a rural roadside in northeast Louisiana. Instead, in a two-hour interrogation, Hollingsworth meekly portrayed himself as the victim in the violent arrest, saying he feared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#Cpl#Upike#Wymt Mountain News First#Marines

Comments / 0

Community Policy