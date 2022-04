Albemarle County has launched Camino, a new applications portal with a modern interface, to guide customers through applying for five different applications. Users will be able to complete applications and pay via credit card. Users can also provide feedback of the system by taking a survey or by emailing Camino@albemarle.org. Camino will reduce the amount of time spent completing applications and provides step-by-step guidance throughout the application process. It connects users to helpful online resources based on the specific application type within the system.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ・ 19 DAYS AGO