Island County, WA

Solving the Orcas Island boom mystery

By Alec Cowan
KUOW
 1 day ago

On March 7, folks across Orcas Island heard a boom. Some locals said they saw a flash of light along with it. But the source of this sudden, loud noise has been a mystery to local law enforcement over the...

kuow.org

Crime & Safety
City
Pacific, WA
Local
