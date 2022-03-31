ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Huggins in line for 2022 Hall of Fame class

By Sam Coniglio
WVNT-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like 2022 will finally be the year for Bob Huggins. According to...

WBOY

Plitzuweit named new WVU women’s hoops coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va — WVU women’s basketball has a new head coach. Director of Athletics Shane Lyons has announced that former University of South Dakota head coach Dawn Plitzuweit will replace Mike Carey in that role. Carey recently retired after 21 seasons at WVU a 34 total seasons as a collegiate head coach.
Bob Huggins
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
Metro News

West Virginia tabs Dawn Plitzuweit next women’s basketball coach

West Virginia’s women’s basketball program has selected its next head coach. Dawn Plitzuweit, who leaves behind a successful six-season stint at South Dakota, was chosen Thursday to lead the Mountaineers. A formal introduction is expected next week. “Dawn is a proven winner everywhere she has been, and her...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WIBW

Super, super-senior Mitch Lightfoot savoring final hours as a Jayhawk

NEW ORLEANS (WIBW) - Kansas will take the court in their 16th-ever Final Four Saturday evening. It’s their fourth under Bill Self, and their second with super senior Mitch Lightfoot on the roster. “It’s been special to be back here,” Lightfoot said. “Find myself taking a step back and...
TOPEKA, KS
MySanAntonio

TCU gives Dixon extension after 1st NCAA victory in 35 years

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU announced a contract extension for coach Jamie Dixon through the 2027-28 season Friday after he led his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament victory in 35 years. Dixon was a player in 1987 the last time the Horned Frogs won a tournament...
FORT WORTH, TX

