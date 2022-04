Nearly 30 people spoke at a public hearing Wednesday night on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors’ proposed budget for fiscal 2023. The budget has been advertised as $557 million. However, since there is an overlap among various funds, the actual amount proposed to be spent is $425,572,905, an increase of $54.3 million from the current budget of $371,235,492. No real estate tax increase is included in the FY 23 budget proposal. But it does call for a 5% Cost of Living Adjustment for county government staff, an expense of $4.5 million.

9 DAYS AGO