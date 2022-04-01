Suspect fires at Humble police after traffic stop, Harris County officials say

A suspect is in custody after opening fire on Humble police officers during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff's office said.

Investigators say that at about 2:15 p.m., a Humble police officer conducted a traffic stop at the 9387 FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park the suspect fired at an officer, and the officer shot back.

The suspect fled toward nearby apartments where he was caught and arrested by police, according to officials.

The suspect did not suffer any injuries, police said. The officer's pants had a bullet did go through, but it did not hit him, police said.

