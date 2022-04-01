ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Suspect fires at Humble police after traffic stop, Harris County officials say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HxEnq_0ewsWXa200

A suspect is in custody after opening fire on Humble police officers during a traffic stop Friday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff's office said.

Investigators say that at about 2:15 p.m., a Humble police officer conducted a traffic stop at the 9387 FM 1960 and Deerbrook Park the suspect fired at an officer, and the officer shot back.

The suspect fled toward nearby apartments where he was caught and arrested by police, according to officials.

The suspect did not suffer any injuries, police said. The officer's pants had a bullet did go through, but it did not hit him, police said.

As for the officer, a bullet did go through his pants leg, but it did not hit him.

Comments / 2

Related
Miami Herald

18-year-old suspected of killing man at McDonald’s is shot days later by Texas police

An 18-year-old Texas man shot and killed by police earlier this month is believed to have gunned down a father waiting in line at a McDonald’s in Houston, police said. A man identified as Clifton Zeno was fatally shot inside of a McDonald’s on the night of Feb. 23 in west Houston, McClatchy News previously reported. Zeno and a man were arguing over a spot in line when the suspect pulled out a gun, opened fire and ran out of the restaurant, witnesses told police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
County
Harris County, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Shooting#Harris County Sheriff
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFOX 14

Gang member arrested, accused of driving towards El Paso police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested and accused of driving directly towards a police officer in the Lower Valley. Officers arrested 24-year-old Brandon Almanzar on Monday. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last Thursday when officers observed Almanzar, who had criminal warrants at the...
EL PASO, TX
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
121K+
Followers
12K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy