Massachusetts State

Check the Pantry: Skippy Recalls Specifically Coded Peanut Butter

By Dan Alexander
fun107.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkippy Foods has recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of several brands of its peanut butter sold in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The recall was prompted by the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain...

fun107.com

Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Kroger Product Recalled in 17 States

If you have shopped at Kroger and purchased the store's Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, check your cupboards and heed this recall. Continental Mills recalls the mix due to "potential foreign material contamination." According to the FDA, contamination is not something you want to swallow. "Continental Mills has issued a...
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Skippy#The Recall#Food Drink#May0523
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
FOOD SAFETY
Healthline

Are Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches Healthy?

In order to assess its nutritional value, first we must discuss the breakdown of this sandwich. Typically, there are three main ingredients — bread, peanut butter, and jelly — each with different nutritional values. Nutritional value of bread. Bread can be a part of a balanced diet. The...
FOOD & DRINKS
foodsafetynews.com

More than 30 cut fruit, vegetable and dip products recalled because of Listeria concerns

Fruit Fresh Up Inc. is recalling fresh cut fruit, vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips, processed at its Depew, NY, production facilities, because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was initiated after results from an environmental testing program found surfaces where products are packaged into containers to be contaminated with...
DEPEW, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Alabama NewsCenter

Recipe: Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake

As part of my ongoing partnership with the Alabama Farmers Federation, I get to share some of the amazing recipes that have been featured in previous editions of their monthly magazine, Neighbors. This month, I’m sharing this absolutely amazing Peanut Butter Cream Pound Cake from Lyn McDaniel. And when I...
RECIPES
Q985

FDA Recalls Walmart, Kroger Pancake Mix Sold In Illinois

Another day, another product recall. This time, it's for something that you may very well have on the shelves of your pantry at home, but the product recall is for a reason I haven't heard of before. In the past, we've seen that there have been recalls for listeria, E....
ILLINOIS STATE
Mashed

Contamination Problem Triggers Recall Of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix

In late 2021, end of the year data from both the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed a considerable decrease in food recalls (via NPR). While FDA's recalls fell from 526 in 2019 to 495 in 2020, FSIS only declared 32 recalls in 2020 as opposed to 124 recalls in 2019. Experts believed that a part of the reason why fewer food recalls were reported was likely pandemic-induced "societal disruptions and [changes in] consumer behavior."
FOOD SAFETY
WCIA

Not all peanut butter safe for dogs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Peanut butter is a tasty treat many dog owners give to their furry companion, however, certain brands of peanut butter may be harmful to your four-legged friend. According to the Illinois State Veterinarian Medical Association, peanut butter containing the artificial sweetener, xylitol, can cause canines to suffer from a rapid drop […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
ComicBook

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Takes on Peanut Butter With New Creamy Cinnamon Spread

Look out, peanut butter. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is in on the flavorful spread game. B&G Foods recently announced the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, a new product that allows fans of Cinnamon Toast Crunch to enjoy the flavors of the beloved cereal on pretty much anything they can imagine — including toast! The new product will be available in Kroger stores nationwide as well as on Amazon and comes after the successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend previously.
FOOD & DRINKS
FingerLakes1.com

Recall on dark chocolate espresso

This brand is recalling their dark chocolate espresso. Undeclared peanut allergen leads company to recall their dark chocolate espresso. And you may have already purchased it. NATIONAL NAPPING DAY: Sleep expert from Thompson talks sleep habits during the day and night. Dark Chocolate Espresso Recall. Albanese Confectionery Group Inc. is...
FOOD & DRINKS

