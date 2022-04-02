Florida Woman Wins $1,000,000 On 500X The Cash Scratch-Off

POLK COUNTY, FL. – A Polk County woman has 1,000,000 reasons to smile going into the weekend after claiming a $1M prize from the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced that Eisnaria Kendrick, 31, of Winter Haven, claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Orlando District Office.

She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Kendrick purchased her winning ticket from Chevron, located at 2100 1st Street North in Winter Haven. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million-the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game-and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.

