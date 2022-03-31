ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

ICWA schedules New ICWA Sacred Parenting Workshops: Starts April 11

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mashpee Wampanoag ICWA Department will once again host a series of Sacred Parenting workshops. Workshops will start on Monday, April 11 at 6 PM and continue through June 6. Everyone...

mashpeewampanoagtribe-nsn.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Project Self-Sufficiency

Free Community Parenting Classes Start in April

Therapist and author Diane Lang will offer free, virtual parenting classes to the community through Project Self-Sufficiency.Diane Lang. Therapist and author Diane Lang will facilitate Project Self-Sufficiency parenting workshops for parents with children of all ages beginning in April. Participants will learn about the different stages of physical and emotional development during infancy, childhood and adolescence, as well as techniques for positive discipline and improved communication. The course will be offered on Zoom, Tuesdays, April 12th – May 24th, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Classes are co-sponsored by the Sussex County Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children. The sessions are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in details.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Romesentinel.com

View offers beginner knitting workshop on April 2

OLD FORGE — Have you always wanted to knit, but never thought you’d be able to learn? Are you looking for the perfect homemade craft perfect for spring? Come to View from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, for a Beginner Knitting class, where you can make your very own stuffed bunny.
OLD FORGE, NY
Bangor Daily News

Waldo County Extension Association offers rural living workshops in April

University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Waldo County Extension Association will offer four online weekly workshops with a rural living theme starting 9–11 a.m. on April 2. Additional dates are April 9, 16, and 23. “Rural Living Month” workshop topics include homestead livestock choices; working with children and...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Sandusky Register

Huron Library announces April schedule

HURON — The Huron Public Library, 333 Williams St. in Huron, has released its list of fun, community events for April. To find out more or register for a program, head to huronlibrary.org or call 419-433-5009. Note that the library is closed on Sunday, April 17 for Easter. Recurring...
HURON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy