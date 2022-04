Lincoln – For rural educators in Nebraska City, Lexington, and Valentine, mental health help for their students is on the way. The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services - Division of Behavioral Health (DHHS-DBH) are collaborating with three Local Education Agencies (LEAs) of Lexington, Nebraska City, and Valentine to improve school-based mental health services.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 17 DAYS AGO