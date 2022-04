The 2022 Montana State football team will be largely defined by the big questions it answers. Will Tommy Mellott stay healthy and improve as a passer? Will Isaiah Ifanse, currently recovering from surgery, and his backups continue to make MSU a top rushing team? Will the Bobcats be able to effectively replace linebacker Troy Andersen, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon and three starters on both the offensive and defensive lines?

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO