Navajo Nation bill would repeal its same-sex marriage ban

By KUNM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe country’s largest tribal nation, the Navajo Nation, is considering legislation to repeal its ban on same-sex marriage. The Navajo Nation lies within Arizona, Utah and New Mexico and has approximately 400,000 members. The tribal government banned same-sex marriages almost 20 years ago via the Diné Marriage Act of...

