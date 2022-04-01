ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUU Pride Alliance partners with B.W. Batian Foundation to create visibility for LGBTQIA+ community on campus

By Danielle Meuret
Cover picture for the articleSouthern Utah University’s Pride Alliance will host its annual B.W. Bastian Foundation Film Festival on April 4 and 5 at 6:00 p.m. in the Student Center Theater. The event will show two films which promote conversation about diversity, equality and inclusion for queerness and other intersected identities: “Dog Valley” and “Forbidden:...

