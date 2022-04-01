ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Weekly Beer Releases April 1st

Cover picture for the articleCheck out Austin craft beer releases and events that are happening around town this week. New offerings from breweries that are releasing this week, or offerings that are now returning to the menu after a hiatus. We cannot promise they will still be in stock by the time the weekend comes...

