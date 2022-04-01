Austin Weekly Beer Releases April 1st

The founders of EatOkra started out with a small, simple goal — to find the best Black-owned restaurants in their home of Brooklyn. Six years later, that quest has snowballed into a nationwide network connecting foodies all over the country with the best Black-owned food businesses in their area. And for the founders themselves, Anthony and Janique Edwards, it's been a journey of surprisingly rapid success, not to mention a life-changing learning experience along the way. Specifically, Anthony and Janique have gotten a firsthand look at how the restaurant industry works and what it takes for a business to succeed, especially for Black business owners who have always faced more barriers — even before the COVID-19 pandemic turned life and the economy upside down as we know it.

