ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York investor buys suburban Chicago industrial building for $17M

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA New York real estate firm bought a vacant industrial property in suburban Chicago for $17 million. Reich Brothers, based in White Plans, bought the property at 21800 S. Cicero Ave. in Matteson, Illinois from WSI, a logistics...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Push to expand digital gaming industry in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — There is now a push to expand the digital gaming industry in New York. From Wordle to Pac Man, digital games are are a source of entertainment for many people. The industry is so popular, New York State wants to attract more creators. “It used to be called video games, but […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Matteson, IL
City
Cicero, NY
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
Chicago, IL
Real Estate
City
Cicero, IL
State
Illinois State
New York City, NY
Business
City
Appleton, NY
Local
Illinois Real Estate
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Verge

Amazon workers in New York and Maryland are protesting for better wages

Early Wednesday morning, Amazon workers staged a walkout in two states, quitting work and even shutting off a machine to demand a $3 raise. The workers also demanded that Amazon bring back 20-minute breaks — a “perk” introduced during COVID that the company has since replaced with 15-minute breaks, according to Vice. The actions are part of a wave of labor activism at Amazon as more employees band together to demand better working conditions, compensation, and representation.
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
The Verge

Workers at another NYC Amazon warehouse now have a union election date

Workers at Amazon’s LDJ5 facility in Staten Island in New York City will be voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union starting April 25th, according to a report from CNBC. It’s the second Staten Island Amazon warehouse to have a union election scheduled; workers at the company’s JFK8 facility — also seeking to be represented by the ALU— will begin voting on March 25th.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Workers Largely Advance Suit Over Covid-19 Screening Pay

Amazon.com Services LLC must face the bulk of federal and state wage claims brought by a group of warehouse workers over time spent undergoing mandatory screenings for Covid-19 before their shifts, a federal judge in California ruled. Amazon argued that the screenings weren’t compensable “work” under the Fair Labor Standards...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburban Chicago#Reich Brothers#White Plans#Wsi#Cushman Wakefield#C W#The Business Journal
freightwaves.com

Genesee & Wyoming, BNSF say customers spent billions to be near rail

Genesee & Wyoming: $1.5 billion in investments across multiple commodities. Customers of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming invested $1.5 billion last year in 69 projects that will utilize proximity to G&W’s network. Investments presented all major commodity groups, with chemicals and plastics, minerals and stone, and agricultural products...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Gotham Weekly

New York City Real Estate Attorney Natalia Sishodia Discusses How To Buy an Investment Property in New York City

New York City real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia releases a new article (https://sishodia.com/how-to-buy-an-investment-property-in-new-york-city/) that discusses how to buy an investment property in NYC. The lawyer mentions that investment properties are often the most stable long-term investments today. An investment property’s primary goal is to produce income as well as future capital return.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York seeking to increase apple industry profits

NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York is looking to increase the profitability of its apple industry. To reach this goal, the New York State Apple Marketing Order Advisory Board is currently seeking proposals from organizations capable of performing market research or those with strategic marketing experience. According to the Board, it is specifically interested in […]
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy