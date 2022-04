A high schooler in Watford City, North Dakota has opened up about how he brought his great-grandmother as his date to prom.High school senior Dakota Wollan discussed how his great-grandmother became his date during a recent interview withKfyr-Tv, detailing how he originally didn’t have anyone that he wanted to take to senior prom.After a suggestion from his father, Wollan decided to ask his great-grandmother, Madeline Miller, to accompany him.Before attending the event, Wollan asked Miller to be his date with a promposal, which included a “truck” that she gave him and a “sign.”“I have this old truck she gave me,...

