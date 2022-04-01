ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top 10 Washington FAMILY Events for April

By Lindsay VanAsdalan
washingtonfamily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClick the images below to download this Top...

www.washingtonfamily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
YourCentralValley.com

Central California Make-a-Wish hosts annual Gala of Wishes

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE) — The Central California chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation held its Gala of Wishes Saturday night in Fresno. The event kicked off at The Painted Table on Saturday evening with a cocktail reception and raffle, followed by a dinner prepared by Chef de Cuisine. The annual gala raises money to grant wishes […]
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy