Women’s History Month comes on the heels of Black History Month, creating an opportunity for the continued celebration and recognition of the accomplishments of Black women. This March not only hosts International Women’s Day, but also marks the second anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 in California and the unprecedented shutdown of the state in an all out effort to curb its spread in the early days of the pandemic, impacting life as we know it before the arrival of the virus.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO