FIFA

England, USA and Iran drawn in same World Cup group and the memes were spicy

By Breanna Robinson
 13 hours ago

England, the US, and Iran have been drawn in the same World Cup group - and the memes are quite spicy.

On Friday, teams were drawn for the 2022 World Cup group stages, and are divided into eight different sections labelled A-H.

The US men's national team secured their spot on Wednesday and was drawn into Group B along with England, Iran, and the winner of the European playoff in June, which is between Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.

Given the long, tense, complicated geopolitical history between US, England and Iran, the memes and reaction were pretty spicy.

"Iran in a World Cup group with the countries they refer to as 'Small Satan' and 'Great Satan' is a bit spicy," one wrote.

"It's just such a hot mess of a group. I love it," another added.

A third wrote: "England, Iran, USA, Ukraine, Scotland or Wales. All diplomatic leave cancelled."

Check out other reactions below:






Some British newspapers predicted an easy route to the knock-out stages, but that take was mocked too:

Other predicted what Scotland's route through the tournament would look like if they end up qualifying:

Others didn't have high hopes for England:




The tournament is being held in Qatar, which is the first time in history that it will be held in the Middle East.

The opening game will be between Qatar and Ecuador, and the first game for the US will be on November 21 against the winner of the European playoff.

"Our plea to all the leaders is stop the conflicts and stop the wars. Please engage in dialogue, please engage in peace ... because we want this to be the World Cup of unity, the World Cup of peace," said FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The 2022 World Cup is ready to start on November 21 and end on December 18.

