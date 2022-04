THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night. The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.

THOMAS COUNTY, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO