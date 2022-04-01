ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

High input costs require a ‘sharp pencil’ to assess farming operations

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Gail Ellis | Communications Specialist, Copywriter | 405-744-9152 | gail.ellis@okstate.edu. The escalating price of fuel and fertilizer is a major concern for agricultural producers. High grain and cattle prices don’t turn profits when input costs keep farmers and ranchers in the red. Want a snapshot of...

Sturgis Journal

Farmers not getting rich with increased food costs

Inflation has been a hot topic in the U.S. for the past few months. While it affects everyone, farmers and ranchers are seeing higher rates of inflation than most industries. Some of this is because of America’s great resignation. Many people knew that as baby boomers started to retire, right now an average of 10,000 boomers reach 65 every day, we were going to have a labor shortage. While many businesses and the government were planning for this, the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up retirement rates. This is one factor helping to create rising wages across all sectors of the economy. As the labor market tightens, farmers and ranchers, like...
marketplace.org

Farm groups push for allowing growers to plant on protected land

The planting season for commodities like soybeans, corn and spring wheat are getting underway around the country. And with the global supply of those commodities disrupted by the war in Ukraine, some big U.S. farm lobbying groups have an idea about how to increase their output. It involves some changes...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
KFYR-TV

Farmers see rise in input costs; seed prices remain more or less constant

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With planting season coming up soon, farmers have expressed concern about the costs of their inputs. While things like energy prices, fertilizer prices, and labor costs have risen in recent weeks, there is one input that stays relatively stable, and that’s the price of seeds. The price of canola and soybean seeds haven’t seen record increases like other inputs have because the prices are more or less set each fall.
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KOEL 950 AM

Supreme Court Hearing Could Be Good News For Iowa Farmers

This week the highest court in the United States announced they will be hearing a case set forward by the National Pork Producers Council and the American Farm Bureau—California’s Prop 12. Back in 2018, California’s Proposition 12 was passed that changed the state's regulations for selling pork, eggs,...
Times Daily

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
marketplace.org

How might the beef industry diversify in the U.S.?

While the price of beef at the grocery store has gone up, ranchers aren’t necessarily seeing a cut of those profits. Four major companies control about 85% of the meatpacking industry in the U.S. Most ranchers raise cows on their land for less than a year. Then, they’re sold...
Food & Wine

Expect Chicken, Milk, and Other Groceries to Start Costing You Even More, USDA Says

You probably don't need the USDA to tell you that food prices are up: You've likely been seeing it in the news and paying for it when you go to the grocery store or dine out. But if you're wondering just how bad things have gotten, the USDA is here to offer some perspective — and last week, their findings were that things are still getting worse.
Agriculture Online

Vilsack makes 3 USDA announcements at 2022 Commodity Classic

Secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack made three announcements at the 2022 Commodity Classic held in New Orleans, Louisiana, earlier this month. The event was his second large public address since returning to USDA leadership in February 2021. “We need to grow this economy from the bottom, up and the middle,...
Agriculture Online

USDA closes loopholes on origin of organic dairy livestock

After years of lobbying by organic farmers, the Agriculture Department tightened its rules on how dairy animals — cattle, goats, and sheep — enter organic production, in the name of fairness to farmers and consumers. The new “origin of livestock” rule would end the practice of cycling dairy animals between organic production and feeding on lower-cost, non-organic rations.
The Associated Press

Driscoll’s and Plenty Commit to Build Their First Commercial Strawberry Indoor Vertical Farm

WATSONVILLE & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- One year after announcing their joint research and development work to grow strawberries indoors, Driscoll’s, the leading consumer brand in fresh premium berries, and Plenty Unlimited Inc. are expanding their relationship to build a new indoor vertical farm dedicated exclusively to strawberries. After exceeding the goals set forward for the initial stages of the partnership, the two companies are accelerating efforts to grow Driscoll’s proprietary, best-in-class flavorful berries using Plenty’s unique vertical growing platform. This new farm, to serve consumers in the Northeastern United States, will provide fresh, consistent, high-flavor strawberries closer to berry-loving consumers who live in highly dense urban regions. This strategy will provide the fastest category growth to a mature market that has demonstrated appreciation for a high-flavor product offering.
