ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A Woman Arrested for Car Theft Drove to a Court Appearance in Another Stolen Car

rockninefourthree.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman in California who was arrested for car theft drove to her court appearance . . . in another stolen car. The authorities figured it out, and took her back to jail. Have you ever...

www.rockninefourthree.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Officials: Man arrested in Nevada kidnapping of 18-year-old

Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Vehicles#Stolen Car
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: APD finds fentanyl pills near woman’s 2-year-old in stolen car

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A mother said goodbye to her two-year-old son as she was hauled off to jail. Back in July, an Albuquerque Police officer spotted a stolen car near Central and San Mateo. Officers said they saw at least 50 fentanyl pills strewn about the car, including in the backset, where 41-year-old Kristi Gutierrez’s two-year-old son was sitting in his car seat. The officer’s report said the child had “easy access” to the pills.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS 46

4 wanted for car theft arrested, accused of shooting at police in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Four people were arrested on Thursday following a month-long investigation into a car theft case in Atlanta. A search warrant executed at three different locations across metro Atlanta resulted in the arrest of Valerie Grimes, Keith Pharms, Akira Brown, and Jokava Harris. According to authorities, the...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested after his items found in stolen car

An Iowa City man was taken into custody early Monday after his personal items were allegedly found in a stolen car. An officer was called to the area of Sandusky and Taylor Drives around 1:15Am on reports of a possibly stolen vehicle in the area. It was reportedly located in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive, with the plate removed and partially hidden by items of clothing in the backseat. A check of the vehicle identification number showed that the vehicle was stolen out of Iowa City on March 14th.
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy