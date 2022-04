Stock splits are all the rage this year. First, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report announced a 20-for-1 split in February. Then Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report announced a 20-for-one split in March. Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report also revealed plans in March to split its stock for the second time in two years. And finally GameStop (GME) - Get GameStop Corp. Class A Report said it has plans for a 3 1/3 to one split.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO