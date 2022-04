(BPT) - With spring on our doorstep, many homeowners are looking forward to spending time in their yards — but not before doing some spring cleanup. In a recent survey by TruGreen*, at least one-quarter of 2,000 survey respondents plan to start spring cleanup in March; April is the second-most popular month. In addition, a number of outdoor tasks are at the top of homeowners’ to-do lists this year, including: mowing the lawn (46%); raking leaves (43%); pruning bushes (40%); gardening and planting trees/shrubs (39%); pest control (39%); and weeding (37%).

GARDENING ・ 17 DAYS AGO