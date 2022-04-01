ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

In week when little girl is killed, a 16-year-old is shot dead in Trenton, NJ

By Dan Alexander
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A teen was shot and killed Thursday night in Trenton in the city's second fatal shooting of a child within a week. Trenton police were called to a house on the 100 block of Liberty Street about 9 p.m. where he was pronounced dead, according to...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk

13K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow 105.7 The Hawk and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Daily Florida Press

Woman, man, 16-year-old girl found dead inside condo

Orlando police are investigating after a family of three was found dead on Thursday. According to a police report, officers were called to the 5100 block of Conroy Road at the Residences at Villa Medici Condos around 10 am A woman called 911 because she said she had not been able to get a hold of the family of three for several days . Police said they forced their way in after looking through a window and seeing that something was wrong. Upon arrival, officers found two women, a 48-year-old and a 16-year-old, and a man, 53, dead inside the condominium. Officials said the teen attended Dr. Phillips High School. Police say the deaths appear to be a murder-suicide. Officials believe the 53-year-old man killed his wife and child.Investigators said the suspect moved his family to the United States from Spain very nearly many years ago. Additionally, police say the suspect restricted communication his wife could have with loved ones.”He was so controlling, the wife’s family had no idea where the victim was,” one officer stated. People who worked with the wife at Bravo supermarket on Oak Ridge Road said the husband was the one who came in and asked for a job for her and spoke for her. Coworkers said the woman always seemed nervous but they did not know her well enough to know the extent of what she may have been experiencing at home. Police Chief Orlando Rolón pointed out that all people are entitled to domestic abuse protection “regardless of immigration status.” Officials said the family had moved to Orlando over the summer from New Jersey. Officers had not been called out to residence before. One officer said that children living in fear at their home should reach out to someone at their school or even a friend’s parent. Those who are seeking help for domestic abuse can call the Domestic Abuse Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Orange County students are advised they can report any type of concern to an adult on campus. All OCPS employees have a duty to immediately report known or suspected child abuse, neglect or abandonment under Management Directive A-4 – Employee Accountability For Reporting Child Abuse, Neglect or Abandonment Procedures. If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Mercer County, NJ
Mercer County, NJ
Crime & Safety
WDVM 25

27-year-old shot and killed in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A 27-year-old Hagerstown man is dead after a shooting took place in the area of Alexander and Dale Streets in Hagerstown Thursday evening. Hagerstown Police Officers responded to the area listed at around 4 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim. On arrival, officers found 27-year-old Jermaine Reed 2nd with […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Independent

Search for missing three-month-old boy continues after teenage girl believed to have been with him is found

Police have updated their Amber Alert for a missing baby in Milwaukee after the teenager they’d believed was with him was found – without the baby.Three-month-old Anthony Crudup Jr is still missing. Police say he was last seen on Wednesday around 12:30am, “possibly with Vonaisha Washington,” a 15-year-old girl who “has no relationship to Anthony.”Later that morning, Milwaukee police said they’d located Vonaisha, but not Anthony. Police now say Vonaisha had nothing to do with the baby’s disappearance.“It was determined she was not involved,” the Milwaukee Police Department told The Independent. “We continue to seek an unknown 15-year-old female with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Atlantic Ocean
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

3-year-old girl shot in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A child was shot Friday while leaving a Brooklyn daycare, police said. The three-year-old girl was leaving the building on Riverdale Avenue with her father when she was shot in the shoulder. Police said she was an innocent bystander, and it’s unknown who the gunman was targeting. She was initially transported […]
BROOKLYN, NY
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy