The Best of Beauty From the 2022 Oscars to Shop Now

By Hannah Kahn
 1 day ago

Ah, the Oscars — the most glamorous night in Hollywood. Or, in the case of the 2022 awards show, the most dramatic night in Hollywood ( The Bachelor is shaking). We clearly care about cinematic achievements, but we also tune in to peep all the red carpet lewks. From fashion statements to makeup moments, the stars always shine at the Academy Awards. And this year, the A-listers brought their A-game.

We rounded up the five best beauty products used by celebrity makeup artists on your favorite famous faces. From Kristen Stewart ’s iconic eyeliner to Rachel Zegler ’s affordable hairspray, these items are absolute must-haves.

Stars — they’re just like Us .

Ariana DeBose’s Liquid Eyeliner

Nordstrom

And the Oscar for best makeup goes to …Best Supporting Actress winner Ariana DeBose stunned at the Oscars with a regal red dress and a flawless face . Makeup artist Andrea Tiller kept the West Side Story star’s eyes “bold and confident with a smoky winged eyeliner” from Charlotte Tilbury’s beloved beauty brand.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Feline Flick V2 Eyeliner for just $32 at Nordstrom!

Kristen Stewart’s Chanel Eyeliner

Nordstrom

Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart channeled her edgy aesthetic on the red carpet. According to Vanity Fair , makeup artist Jillian Dempsey created “strength in the eyes” by applying Chanel’s waterproof black eyeliner for a “signature Kristen Stewart look.” The Spencer star even wore the same liner to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, so you know the makeup was a hit.

Get the Chanel Stylo Yeux Waterproof Long-Lasting Eyeliner in Ebene for just $34 at Nordstrom!

Rachel Zegler’s Dove Hairspray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kgija_0ewrVDCy00
Walmart

Rachel Zegler, the rising star of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, looked absolutely radiant as a presenter at the 2022 Oscars. Hair stylist Clay Hawkins (also Olivia Rodrigo and Maddie Ziegler’s go-to guru) said, “Rachel wanted a classic but sleek old Hollywood hairstyle, and I loved that we went in that direction because her character in West Side Story had such a classic look as well.” Before applying heat to Zegler’s hair, Hawkins used the Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss and Repair Serum. “This serum adds so much shine, which is exactly what we wanted for her sleek, classic bob,” he said.

Get the Dove Hair Therapy Leave-in Hair Treatment Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum for just $7 at Walmart!

Lea Michele’s Facialist Cleanser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3Cle_0ewrVDCy00
Dermstore

Lea Michele looked gorgeous in green at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party. According to a press release, before the Oscars, the Glee alum got the Red Carpet facial at Tracie Martyn’s West Hollywood pop-up. To replicate this skincare treatment, try the Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser, available at Dermstore.

Get the Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser for just $68 at Dermstore!

Hunter Schafer’s "Stormy Eye" Mascara

Nordstrom

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscars party with boyfriend Dominic Fike by her side. Makeup artist Sandy Ganzer decided to design a dramatic eye look that would complement Schafer’s faded denim gown from Rick Owens. “When I showed Hunter the face chart, the first thing she said was that she loved the ‘stormy eye’ and thought it picked up the colors of the dress perfectly,” Ganzer told Vogue . Recreate this look with the mascara Schafer wore — the Shiseido ImperialLash Waterproof Mascara. We're obsessed!

Get the Shiseido ImperialLash Waterproof Mascara Ink for just $21 (originally $25) at Nordstrom!

Penelope Cruz Prepped Her Skin for the Oscars With This Anti-Aging Serum

Looking for other ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

