Fulton County, OH

Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm host site sought

By Fulton County Expositor
 1 day ago

Self-nominated family farm sites are being sought by the Fulton County Breakfast On The Farm (BOTF) planning committee to host the summer 2023 event. The event’s purpose is to educate the local community about modern commodity agriculture and...

rollingout.com

Fulton County commits $1M for arts and culture grant program

On March 18, Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Commissioner Marvin Arrignton Jr. announced committing an additional $1 million for the art services grant program. “It’s very big, especially coming out of COVID,” Arrington said to rolling out. We’ve had a lot of artists and art organizations that didn’t do well, they weren’t able to open their doors and weren’t able to perform. Adding this additional $1 million will allow us to touch more people, artists and arts organizations to make sure that they have the funds that they need to survive and to continue to provide arts. Fulton County has led arts for the last 40 years in the southeast, and we want to continue to lead for the next 40 years.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reading Eagle

Berks County Dairy Princess contestants sought

Berks County is searching for the next Berks County Dairy Princess to promote the dairy industry for 2022-23. Contestants must be between the ages of 16 and 24 and have a connection to the dairy industry, such as being a daughter or granddaughter of a dairy farmer. She can also work for a dairy farm or own her own dairy cattle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WVNews

Candidates flock to farm bureau breakfast

OAKLAND — Even with the primary election now four months away, the turnout of office-holders and political hopefuls alike was strong for a Saturday morning session with the Garrett County Farm Bureau. The farm bureau sponsored a meet & greet breakfast at the Pleasant Valley Community Center, where introductions...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
The Daily Record

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosts safety series

Wayne County Farm Bureau hosted “Gases on the Farm” the first session in its new Safety Series on March 17 at Orrson Custom Farming in Apple Creek. More than 120 farmers attended to learn about gases on the arm and monitoring options that are affordable and easy to use. Did you know that manure gases can be fatal even around open pits? Risks vary with level of agitation, wind speed, humidity and other factors.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
wdhn.com

The fate of the Houston County Farm Center

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, the Houston County Commission accepted an offer from the city of Dothan to buy the Houston County Farm Center. The vote at Monday morning’s meeting was unanimous, but it won’t be a quick turnaround for the property to change hands.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
Daily Ledger

Fulton County 4-H Federation hosts skating party

CANTON—The Fulton County 4-H Federation recently hosted a county-wide 4-H skating party for 4-H members and their families at Skateland in Canton on March 12. There were a 115 youth and adults who enjoyed two hours of skating, snacks, prizes, and camaraderie. Monetary donations were collected to benefit the...
FULTON COUNTY, IL
weku.org

Continued cleanup of old gas and oil well sites sought through legislation

The Kentucky Legislature is working to address long-standing issues tied to old oil and natural gas wells across the Commonwealth. Legislation this session focuses on capping these sites. Henderson GOP Senator Robby Mills told his colleagues last week Kentucky has some 14,000 orphaned and abandoned wells and tank batteries. He...
KENTUCKY STATE
Romesentinel.com

New London Fire Dept. to host Easter breakfast

NEW LONDON — The New London Volunteer Fire Department, 7063 Cornell St., will offer an Easter Breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 10. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children up to age 11 will receive a small chocolate bunny. The...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Daily Ledger

Annual Fulton County Rockhounders Show. Here are the details!

CANTON—The 62nd Annual Fulton County Rockhounders Rock, Mineral, Fossil & Jewelry Show will be held at Donaldson Community Center, Wallace Park, 250 S. Ave. D, Canton. More: Applications for Canton Art on Main Fine Arts Festival now open for submissions! Saturday, April 9, the show will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. while Sunday, April 10 hours are...
CANTON, IL
NJ.com

Cumberland 4-H names young equestrians of the year

The Cumberland County 4-H Youth Development Program has announced the winners of its 2022 4-H Equestrian of the Year contest:. Jada Jacobson was selected by a panel of judges as the 4-H Senior Equestrian of the Year. Jacobson is an active member of 4-H and a member of many clubs, including Pony Pals, Mini Mania and Junior Livestock.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
WTOL 11

Fort Meigs now open; after-dark lantern tour set for April 22

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, organizers expect bigger crowds over the coming months. "We do hope for a splendid summer out here. We were partially closed for 2020, and we had some reduced visitation numbers for 2021," Manager of Historic Programming John H.C. Thompson said. "We have high hopes for this season and we’ve got a lot of new programs going on. So, there are new things for people to see and hopefully that brings out some crowds as well."
