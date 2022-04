Julie is a beautiful 2-year-old German Shepherd mix that weighs 56 pounds. She had a loving home for years until her owner unexpectedly passed away. Julie is so confused right now. Coming from a home where she was loved and well-taken care of, she just doesn’t understand that we are trying to help give her a second chance. She is very friendly but needs an owner who can work with her and help build up her confidence. Julie is extremely smart and will be quick to learn routines. She was living with several dogs, big and small so a home with another dog would be perfect.

TYLER, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO