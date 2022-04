Rachel Zegler, star of West Side Story, is speaking out after she disclosed to fans over the weekend that she wasn't invited to the Oscars. "My goodness, folks!! appreciate all the support, I really really do. we live in such unprecedented times, and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen. that goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in london) and awards shows alike," she wrote on Twitter yesterday, following outrage from fans about her situation.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO