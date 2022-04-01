ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Listen to Mick Jagger’s New Song ‘Strange Game’

By Allison Rapp
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mick Jagger has released a new solo song called "Strange Game." The track serves as the theme for a new Apple TV+ series titled Slow Horses. The first two episodes are available today. "Working with Mick Jagger has been one of the most exciting collaborations of my professional career,"...

ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

