New Orleans, LA

Idea Village wins $625k in fed and local grants to spur startup businesses

By ANTHONY MCAULEY
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIdea Village, a non-profit that fosters New Orleans startup companies, has won a total of $625,000 in federal and local grant funding to help support its programs. The Economic Development Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, said Friday that it had granted IdeaVillage $500,000 from funds provided under...

www.nola.com

Inc.com

SBA Extends Deferment Period for Disaster Loan Program

The Small Business Administration is giving small businesses some grace. Some good news for businesses who took out Covid Economic Injury Disaster ( EIDL) loans: the Small Business Administration is extending deferment periods for disaster loans once again. With no further Covid-related relief funds from Congress in sight, the SBA...
CREDITS & LOANS
Inc.com

SBA Will Expand a Key Obama-Era Lending Program for Low-Income Business Owners

The Small Business Administration announced reforms to the agency's Community Advantage loan program, offering a shot at more capital for those in underserved communities. The Small Business Administration's Community Advantage pilot program is getting an upgrade. In a joint announcement today, Vice President Kamala Harris and SBA administrator Isabel Guzman...
CREDITS & LOANS
Oroville Mercury-Register

Local businesses can get $5K from Chico grants to improve exteriors

CHICO — The city of Chico announced Tuesday several programs for businesses including a building enhancement grant program that will allow business owners to apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to improve the exterior of their businesses. Chico received American plan rescue act funds to help address...
CHICO, CA
nonprofitquarterly.org

In Perpetuity: Reclaiming Black Land and the Future of Food Systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’m standing on the work of so many others. So from what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve read, from what’s been written, the Black food sovereignty movement has always been about the preservation of the Black community. Co-ops have been about survival. And currently, some leading priorities are about regaining the stewardship of the millions of acres of land that was stolen. So, taking that land off the speculative market to be stewarded by Black people in perpetuity, forever. Also, a priority is capturing all that history and unwritten wisdom from our elders. There are some intergenerational exchanges, while simultaneously encouraging some new and emerging farmers to pick up the torch.
AGRICULTURE
First Coast News

Fernandina Beach small business owner wins grant for minority-owned businesses, encourages others to apply

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — How's business doing at your favorite place to go on pay day?. Some local nonprofits and business owners are urging others to take advantage of money out there to help them. There are now types of grants that did not exist more than two years ago, aimed at helping minority business owners, who research shows took a bigger hit during the pandemic.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
Henry County Enterprise

SNAP households will receive emergency allotments in March

The emergency allotments raise existing SNAP households’ monthly benefit amount to the maximum allowable based on household size as follows for 48 States and D.C.:. The enhanced SNAP benefit is made available through a public health emergency declaration that requires government agencies to request an extension of emergency allotment issuances on a month-to-month basis. Accordingly, the status of future emergency allotment benefits will be determined by this monthly approval process.
VIRGINIA STATE
Sentinel

Funding boost for food assistance should be conditional

State officials, activists and lawmakers are pressing for a renewal of funding for food assistance programs championed early in the pandemic amidst business closures, as you read in Ryan Brown’s story in Saturday’s Sentinel. The lawmakers and activists are telling the truth about the need — just not...
CHARITIES
2 On Your Side

Niagara County announces facade grant program for local businesses

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Center for Economic Development announced a new grant opportunity for local businesses on Wednesday. The launch of the Niagara County Façade Program (NCFP) will provide matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses to revitalize their properties. The goal is to also help bring vibrancy to the central business districts in communities across the county.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Entrepreneur

This Entrepreneur Devised Peculiar Business Decisions For Startups

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Entrepreneurs have enthralling lives that are full of both benefits and risks. Even business owners, on occasion, require the services of competent consultants. Mentorship is the best option in these situations. Mentors may teach entrepreneurs crucial lessons and help them fine-tune their business plans. Mentorship can successfully guide a firm in a variety of ways, from devising particular business decisions to forming new alliances. One such name who is diligently working for the same is Dr. John L. Evans. He is the founder of Evans&Evans and has been training and consulting business and political leaders for over 20 years.
ECONOMY

