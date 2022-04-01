Things To Do In Lake Charles And SWLA This Weekend April 1-3

Lake Charles native and Hip Hop artist Li Kevin is returning with his 3rd installment of the "Southside Baby" series. This latest effort features WNC Whop Bezzy, and T3 and is available on all streaming platforms. For those who are still not familiar with his works, he is the son of Legendary Hip Hop legend, and former member of X-Mob Bundy- G, and gets his talent honestly. He came through today to talk about his new music and what he has been working on in his career. He is also a student at Prairie View A&M University and is well on his way to receiving his Bachelor's Degree soon per an announcement from his mother below. This is always a good look to have something to fall back on. Big props to his parents for instilling the value of education, and being a well-rounded individual.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO