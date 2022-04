All those champagne wishes and caviar dreams that Robin Leach used to crow about on his television show, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous could get started for you with a single lottery ticket. Of course, you could go broke trying to get rich playing the lottery too. That's why we always caution you to play responsibly even when we're telling about some more incredible lottery luck that has found its way into Louisiana, again.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO