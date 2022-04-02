West Philadelphia Daycare Robbed At Gunpoint, Suspects Use Pepper Spray In Room Full Of Toddlers: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a terrifying afternoon at a West Philadelphia daycare center. Young children were inside the Munchkins to Masterminds Daycare on West Girard Avenue when armed robbers held up the building and released pepper spray.

Staff and toddlers were checked out at the daycare. No one was injured. Police say this was all over an iPad.

“It’s just a tragedy that this happened here in our neighborhood,” a woman said.

A West Philadelphia daycare was robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day when toddlers were inside.

“Like who would think to do that?” a woman said.

This all happened at Munchkins to Masterminds on the 5400 block of West Girard Avenue around 1:30 Friday afternoon.

Police say as the robbers were leaving, they pepper-sprayed the common area filled with two staff members and seven toddlers between the ages of 1 and 3.

“I live in this neighborhood and for somebody to rob a daycare with children in there, that’s very terrible,” a woman said.

“They could be traumatized for the rest of their life because of this,” another woman said.

Police say the suspects got away with one iPad.

People who live in the area sounded off at the senseless crime committed in a place meant to keep children safe.

“I was terrified to the pit of my stomach,” a woman said.

“We are a city of brotherly love. Come on now, just show us some brotherly love, you know,” a woman said.

We did reach out to the daycare and have not heard back. No arrests have been made.