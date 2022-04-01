Govexec Acquires Local Government Business Intelligence Data Provider, Power Almanac

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.

