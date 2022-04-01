Govexec Acquires Local Government Business Intelligence Data Provider, Power Almanac
The integration of the data company into GovExec will accelerate government contractors’ ability to reach local government decision-makers. GovExec, the market-leading information and intent-based marketing platform for government leaders and contractors, announced that it has acquired Power Almanac, the most comprehensive and actionable business intelligence application housing data and insights on...aithority.com
Comments / 0