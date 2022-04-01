ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Govexec Acquires Local Government Business Intelligence Data Provider, Power Almanac

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 1 day ago

The integration of the data company into GovExec will accelerate government contractors’ ability to reach local government decision-makers. GovExec, the market-leading information and intent-based marketing platform for government leaders and contractors, announced that it has acquired Power Almanac, the most comprehensive and actionable business intelligence application housing data and insights on...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
YubaNet

Could the internet be driven by climate-friendly “natural intelligence”? Global network of solar-powered servers shows how

The energy requirements of the Internet, the devices and systems using it and the servers that support it are responsible for greenhouse gas emissions equal to that of the global airline industry, and this carbon cost is growing rapidly with the expansion of blockchain-enabled transactions: The carbon footprint of a single Ethereum transaction is equivalent to nearly 329,000 credit card transactions.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

4 Effective Ways Augmented Reality Solve Issues in Logistics Industry

AR software solutions and integrated apps are playing significant roles in improving logistics operation and the overall flow of the supply chain. Companies in many areas are now finding more ways to use Augmented Reality (AR) for their business. AR, the expansion of physical reality which has been growing tremendously for the past few years is now supporting diverse areas of the logistics industry. The digital transformation of this customer-centric business can be supported to a great extent with support from professional AR development services.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

ACG Acquires GF Data - Mid-Market's Leading Provider of Purchase Price Multiples and Deal Data

CHICAGO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) is excited to announce that it has acquired GF Data, the leading provider of middle-market transaction multiples and other deal data. The acquisition will provide additional benefits to ACG members as well as grow GF Data contributors and subscribers going forward.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Intelligence#Govexec#Growth Catalyst Partners#Gcp
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Apple and Meta reportedly gave customer data to hackers

Apple and Meta reportedly gave customer data over to hackers who claimed they were law enforcement officials, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The companies provided customer details including addresses, phone numbers and IP addresses last year when responding to fake emergency data requests, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg. Snap also reportedly received a forged information request, but it is unclear if the company responded. It's not known how many times companies gave data in response to the requests.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL
protocol.com

Why one tech CEO paid to fly his employees out to Mexico City for a week

Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. It sounds like yet another COVID wave is upon us with the BA.2 variant, and people are reporting lots of cases post-SXSW. I thought this thread was an interesting and thoughtful reflection of where we’re at. How do you feel about business travel in these times? Today: The state of business travel, the future of ed tech and how much more we’re all sleeping in the age of remote work.
LIFESTYLE
freightwaves.com

Wix adds Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment for e-commerce merchants

Wix.com Ltd., an Israel-based SaaS company that allows customers to create and sell through websites, announced Wednesday an integration with Amazon that will allow e-commerce merchants on its platform to leverage Multi-Channel Fulfillment (MCF), a service from Fulfillment by Amazon that uses pooled inventory to fulfill orders on other channels — like websites.
INTERNET
pymnts

Businesses Turn to Next-Gen Payment Systems to Streamline Supply Chain

Wholesalers are racing to capture the attention and business of new clients with the industry set to expand — growth that could lead to new opportunities for distributors, especially as many look to move forward from the negative economic impacts of the global health crisis. However, distributors must move swiftly to ensure they can offer the seamless, digitally-optimized experiences businesses are now expecting by removing friction from the supply chain and its associated payment processes.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

Master Ventures Investment Management Partners With Yellow Network To Transform Blockchain Industry

Master Ventures intends to take advantage of the evolving Yellow web 3.0 financial ecosystem. Yellow, a blockchain product and infrastructure company, and Master Ventures Investment Management (MVIM), powered by Master Ventures, a leading blockchain-focused venture studio driving blockchain adoption, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to advance the development of the worldwide crypto liquidity aggregator Yellow Network.
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Microsoft acquires Minit business process mining company in latest wave of tech acquisitions

Microsoft is joining a hot trend in tech acquisitions: process mining. The Redmond, Wash., company this morning announced the acquisition of Minit, a 50-person company based in Amsterdam that makes automated tools for identifying and untangling inefficiencies in business processes. Microsoft’s deal comes two days after data processing company Celonis...
REDMOND, WA
Benzinga

Visium Technologies Teams Up With Ethical AI And Video Analytics Leader IREX To Create Game-Changing Surveillance Intelligence Technology

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Visium Technologies, Inc. VISM announced that it has entered into an integration and partnership agreement with IREX AI, Inc., the premier provider of video-based solutions that empower city governments, public safety departments, transportation authorities, and service providers with an Ethical AI and Big Data platform.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Builder.ai raises $100M Series C led by Insight Partners to scale up its software automation

When we started covering Builder.ai a few years ago, the startup was tapping into a new wave of businesses wanting their own native apps. The previous wave of agency-built and outsourced apps was waning, and Builder.ai realized it could tap into this trend by creating a turnkey, almost drag and drop approach, at least on feature requests. In 2019 it raised one of Europe’s largest Series A investments at the time, at $29.5 million, led by Lakestar and Jungle Ventures.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

AI-powered building design platform BeamUP emerges from stealth with $15M

Stephane Levy, a construction industry veteran, is of the persuasion that technology can solve many of these issues. He’s the founder of BeamUP, a startup emerging from stealth that uses data to cut down design times and manage a facility’s systems over their lifecycle. BeamUP today announced that it raised $15 million in a seed funding round led by StageOne Ventures and Ibex Investments along with participation from angels including Workday CEO Chano Fernandez.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

Nigeria-Based Andela Launches Platform to Power Customized Work

Andela, a global network of remote talent, has launched a platform designed to create a personalized hiring experience for candidates and recruiters, the Nigerian company announced Wednesday (March 30). The company, which focuses on engineering aspirants from more than 100 countries, has expanded to include product managers, designers and data...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy