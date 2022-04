Click here to read the full article. The world’s first NFT yacht sale was made last week on the Ethereum Blockchain. Designed by Gregory C. Marshall, the 110-footer will be built in Canada by Tactical Custom Boats. Last month, Marshall partnered with Cloud Yachts to introduce the NFT concept to yacht design and sales, offering a $95 million NFT of a custom-designed superyacht that will be built by Delta Marine in Seattle. Last week’s 110-footer, which was minted via Opensea, is expected to take about 36 months to build, with a cost of about $12 million. On completion, Cloud Yachts and...

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO